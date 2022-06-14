Check Call with Fillogic: The final-mile sprint

On this week’s episode of Check Call, host Mary O’Connell joins Bill Thayer and Rob Caucci, co-founders of Fillogic, to discuss the key components needed to create and build a successful final-mile delivery solution.

Key quotes:

“Historically supply chains have been very centralized. It’s a half-million-square-foot building in the middle of a corn field in Ohio, and if you’re trying to get a package out of that facility to New York or Los Angeles, there are a lot of hops along the way that make that final mile very expensive.” — Caucci

“When we onboard carriers to our network and our technology, it’s not just any carrier; we validate that carrier. We validate their technology, their ability to track and trace, and we validate their performance, because we make last mile efficient.” — Thayer.

“3PLS will basically onboard carriers that make it good for the physical building they are working from. We’re all about saying, what’s the demand profile within that region? We go and source carriers that provide additional capacity or can provide more efficient lanes. It is much more on the customer and partner focused instead of saying here’s my physical building.” — Thayer

“A good middle-mile strategy can really support and drive that final mile. Being able to leverage that middle-mile strategy to support the final mile is something that is helpful to us.” — Caucci

Also on the podcast, we chat about new legislation that would potentially remove the motor carrier exemption in the Fair Labor Standards Act that currently excludes drivers from overtime pay protections.

Got any pain points or things you wish were better in the supply chain and the world of transportation? Contact O’Connell to be on a future episode of Check Call.

Subscribe to the Check Call newsletter.

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

FWTV

More FreightWaves Podcasts