Check Call

Check Call with Ingrid Brown: Tell me what you really really want

What drivers want from good brokers

Photo of Mary O'Connell Mary O'ConnellTuesday, January 11, 2022
Less than a minute

On the first Check Call episode of the new year, host Mary O’Connell and Ingrid Brown, host of America on 18 Wheels, sit down to talk about what drivers really want out of their relationships with brokers and what makes a good broker.

We also cover the silver lining best in humanity that came out during the sudden winter weather that shut down Interstate 95, stranding motorists for up to 24 hours. 

