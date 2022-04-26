  • ITVI.USA
    12,494.120
    68.810
    0.6%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.931
    -0.014
    -0.5%
  • OTRI.USA
    9.710
    -0.210
    -2.1%
  • OTVI.USA
    12,525.070
    55.710
    0.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.850
    0.140
    5.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    2.820
    -0.110
    -3.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.740
    -0.060
    -3.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.230
    -0.050
    -2.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.090
    -0.050
    -2.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    2.840
    -0.150
    -5%
  • WAIT.USA
    119.000
    -4.000
    -3.3%
  • ITVI.USA
    12,494.120
    68.810
    0.6%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.931
    -0.014
    -0.5%
  • OTRI.USA
    9.710
    -0.210
    -2.1%
  • OTVI.USA
    12,525.070
    55.710
    0.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.850
    0.140
    5.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    2.820
    -0.110
    -3.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.740
    -0.060
    -3.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.230
    -0.050
    -2.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.090
    -0.050
    -2.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    2.840
    -0.150
    -5%
  • WAIT.USA
    119.000
    -4.000
    -3.3%
Check Call

Check Call with Jim Bivens: You’re awesome. Let’s talk!

The art of recruiting in a hot job market

Photo of Mary O'Connell Mary O'ConnellTuesday, April 26, 2022
1 minute read

On this week’s episode of Check Call, host Mary O’Connell and Jim Bivens, recruiter at Armstrong Transport Group, Boise, Idaho, talk about recruiting a powerhouse team and the importance of having full support for new employees.

As everyone begins to start hiring college grads, is it just about the resume or is it all about the personality?

Also on the podcast is a quick rundown of the lockdowns in Shanghai and the slow reopening process. Some plants continued to function at reduced capacity during the lockdown by operating “closed-loop” systems with workers living within the campus instead of returning home. Now the government-picked firms also must keep employees at factories and warehouses to avoid contact with the public and reduce the risk of transmission.

Got any pain points or things you wish were better in the supply chain and the world of transportation? Contact O’Connell to be on a future episode of Check Call.

Subscribe to the Check Call newsletter.

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

FWTV

More FreightWaves Podcasts

Register today for the Future of Supply Chain #FOSC22

The leading voices in supply chain are coming to Rogers, Arkansas, on May 9-10.

*limited term pricing available.

Learn More
Tags
Photo of Mary O'Connell Mary O'ConnellTuesday, April 26, 2022
1 minute read
Photo of Mary O'Connell

Mary O'Connell

Former pricing analyst, supply chain planner, and broker/dispatcher turned creator of the newsletter and podcast Check Call. Which gives insights into the world around 3PLs and Freight brokers. She will talk your ear off about anything and everything if you let her. Expertise in operations, LTL pricing and procurement, flatbed operations, dry van, tracking and tracing, reality tv shows and how to turn a stranger into your new best friend.