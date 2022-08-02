Check Call with John Rattay: A sustainable balance

On this week’s episode of Check Call, John Rattay, chief commercial officer at Redwood Logistics, joins host Mary O’Connell to dive into why shippers aren’t getting what they want from their logistics service providers in terms of environmental, social and governance initiatives..

Key quotes from Rattay:

“Establishing a sustainability program of any kind is difficult. It requires significant investments to set it up and successfully deliver over time. When you add the complexity and network variations managed by 3PLS and LSPs, it’s quite difficult to overcome that investment barrier.”

“It’s the execution part that really becomes that first step. Visibility is the starting point. Having data that is actionable and accessible among platforms and applications is key. Visibility acts as a starting point to see where you are today and [work with partners on] where should we go next?”

“It’s about meeting them where they are. There is always a balance in what decisions are you able to make? What choices do you make? What does that mean for the brand? What’s the service required for customers? How do I start? How do I measure to get visibility and insights into where I am today, and what changes can I make?

“Every day in supply chain, decisions are made that have a direct impact as to how best to execute. As an extension for our shippers, our job is to make sure we’re operating on their behalf and executing in a way that meets their goals.”

