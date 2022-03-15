  • ITVI.USA
Check Call

Check Call with Kurtis Tryber: Rise of the flatbed

Flatbed moves to the tech age

Photo of Mary O'Connell Mary O'ConnellTuesday, March 15, 2022
1 minute read

On this week’s episode of Check Call, host Mary O’Connell and Kurtis Tryber, CEO and co-founder of EXO Freight, discuss all things flatbed: what types of materials run on flatbed, how to find flatbed loads, the evolution of flatbed shippers out of the dark ages and embracing technology.

Also on the podcast is a quick rundown of shipping nightmares at sea. Most recently the car carrier Felicity Ace caught on fire, taking down about 4,000 luxury cars from the Volkswagen family for a total loss of about $400 million.

Got any pain points or things you wish were better in the supply chain and the world of transportation? Contact O’Connell to be on a future episode of Check Call.

