Check Call with Kurtis Tryber: Rise of the flatbed
Flatbed moves to the tech age
On this week’s episode of Check Call, host Mary O’Connell and Kurtis Tryber, CEO and co-founder of EXO Freight, discuss all things flatbed: what types of materials run on flatbed, how to find flatbed loads, the evolution of flatbed shippers out of the dark ages and embracing technology.
Also on the podcast is a quick rundown of shipping nightmares at sea. Most recently the car carrier Felicity Ace caught on fire, taking down about 4,000 luxury cars from the Volkswagen family for a total loss of about $400 million.
Got any pain points or things you wish were better in the supply chain and the world of transportation? Contact O’Connell to be on a future episode of Check Call.
Subscribe to Check Call newsletter.
Register today for the Future of Supply Chain #FOSC22
The leading voices in supply chain are coming to Rogers, Arkansas, on May 9-10.
*limited term pricing available.