Check Call with Kurtis Tryber: Rise of the flatbed

On this week’s episode of Check Call, host Mary O’Connell and Kurtis Tryber, CEO and co-founder of EXO Freight, discuss all things flatbed: what types of materials run on flatbed, how to find flatbed loads, the evolution of flatbed shippers out of the dark ages and embracing technology.

Also on the podcast is a quick rundown of shipping nightmares at sea. Most recently the car carrier Felicity Ace caught on fire, taking down about 4,000 luxury cars from the Volkswagen family for a total loss of about $400 million.

Got any pain points or things you wish were better in the supply chain and the world of transportation? Contact O’Connell to be on a future episode of Check Call.

