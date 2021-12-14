Check Call
Check Call with NuvoCargo: The new normal in Mexico
Top cross-border startup solves compliance issues
Host Mary O’Connell and Josie Blanco, Nuvocargo’s legal and compliance lead, and Anaid Chacon, head of products, sit down to talk about changes in invoicing and paperwork requirements for transporting goods throughout Mexico. The new regulations imposed by the Mexican Tax Authority are set to take effect Jan. 1, and penalties for not complying are steep.
Subscribe to Check Call newsletter