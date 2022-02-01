Check Call with Shay Lynn Dixon: Welcome to the Finer Things Club

On this week’s episode of Check Call, host Mary O’Connell and Shay Lynn Dixon, CEO of Allegiant Logistics, sit down to talk about carrier sourcing and retention for high-value freight. Some of the tips for finding reliable carriers just might shock you.

Got any pain points or things you wish were better in the supply chain and the world of transportation? Let’s chat. I’m sure someone else has a similar problem or maybe even a solution.

Also on the podcast is a quick rundown of a former owner of Warm Trucking who was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison for his role in a seven-year, $1.4 million payroll tax scheme.

Subscribe to Check Call newsletter

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

FWTV

More FreightWaves Podcasts