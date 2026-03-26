Chick-fil-A to build $50M distribution hub in West Texas

Chick-fil-A plans to invest $50 million to build a distribution center in Lubbock, Texas, as the fast food restaurant company continues expanding its in-house logistics network to support its growing restaurant footprint.

Construction on the tri-temperature facility is expected to begin in May, with the site designed to store and distribute food and related products in freezer, refrigerated and dry storage environments.

The distribution center will be located in the Lubbock Business Park near Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport, a location selected for its transportation access and logistical advantages.

The project is expected to create approximately 80 jobs across warehouse operations, logistics and transportation roles, with average wages around $60,000 annually over the next decade, according to the Lubbock Economic Development Alliance.