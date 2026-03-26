Chick-fil-A to build $50M distribution hub in West Texas

Chick-fil-A plans to invest $50 million to build a distribution center in Lubbock, Texas, as the fast food restaurant company continues expanding its in-house logistics network to support its growing restaurant footprint.
Construction on the tri-temperature facility is expected to begin in May, with the site designed to store and distribute food and related products in freezer, refrigerated and dry storage environments.
The distribution center will be located in the Lubbock Business Park near Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport, a location selected for its transportation access and logistical advantages.
The project is expected to create approximately 80 jobs across warehouse operations, logistics and transportation roles, with average wages around $60,000 annually over the next decade, according to the Lubbock Economic Development Alliance.
The Lubbock facility is part of Chick-fil-A’s broader strategy to build out its own distribution network – known as Chick-Fil-A Supply – to better control food safety, product quality and service to restaurants.
Chick-fil-A Supply opened its first company-owned, full-scale distribution center in 2020 in Cartersville, Georgia.
Chick-fil-A currently operates 11 distribution facilities in 10 states, which includes a fleet of 342 tractor-trailers and 1,147 workers, according to the company’s website.
The Lubbock distribution center, which is expected to open in 2027, will be Chick-Fil-A’s third distribution facility in Texas. The company also operates distribution centers in Dallas and San Antonio.
Chick-Fil-A Supply is building additional centers, including a large facility in Florida expected to open in 2027.
Founded by S. Truett Cathy, Chick-fil-A opened its first restaurant in 1967, in Atlanta’s Greenbriar Mall. Today, Chick-fil-A operates more than 3,000 restaurants, with most locations in the U.S., alongside a growing presence in Canada, Puerto Rico, and other international markets. Texas holds the highest number of locations.