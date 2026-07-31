CHP finds $500K in stolen cargo tied to multiple Southern California thefts

California Highway Patrol investigators recovered more than $500,000 in stolen merchandise from a discount retail store in Rialto. The recovery followed a July 28 search warrant. CHP linked the business to multiple cargo thefts across Southern California. Authorities returned the merchandise to the victims.

Search warrant follows cargo theft inquiry

The CHP Inland Division Cargo Theft Interdiction Program handled the investigation. Detectives determined the retailer stored merchandise connected to several theft cases. The agency did not identify the store in its announcement. CHP also did not name any suspects or disclose potential charges.

A semi-truck holds merchandise recovered during CHP’s July 28 cargo-theft operation in Rialto, California. (Photo: California Highway Patrol)

“Cargo theft impacts businesses, consumers, and our economy,” CHP wrote in its announcement. The agency described the operation as part of its ongoing work against organized theft. Investigators focus on recovering stolen property for affected companies. CHP also seeks accountability from those responsible.

California created the Cargo Theft Interdiction Program after lawmakers passed Assembly Bill 813 in 1994. The measure provided funding for statewide cargo-theft suppression efforts. CHP created the program to investigate thefts involving commercial freight. The agency also uses a statewide information system to share case details and identify trends. CHP highlights Southern California enforcement The Cargo Theft Interdiction Program works within CHP’s Inland Division. Its investigators handle cases involving stolen freight and merchandise. The Rialto operation centered on goods connected to more than one reported theft. CHP did not provide a breakdown of recovered products. The announcement did not identify the victim companies. It also did not state when the underlying thefts occurred. CHP gave no estimated loss beyond the recovery’s value. FreightWaves requested comment from CHP Inland Division before publication. The agency had not responded when this story published. The request sought releasable details about the merchandise, victims and potential charges. FreightWaves will update this article if CHP provides additional information. Why it matters This recovery shows how cargo theft can extend far beyond the original crime scene. When stolen freight reaches a retail shelf, the trail becomes harder to follow and recovery becomes less likely. Brokers, shippers and carriers need verification and shipment records that help investigators connect the cargo back to its source. Click here for more articles on cargo theft and freight fraud by Phil Brink. New Senate bill targets ‘chameleon carriers’ that reopen to escape penalties and enforcement – FreightWaves 7 smuggled migrants die in sealed rail container, 11 face life sentences – FreightWaves Banana shipment from Ecuador to Europe concealed $290 million in cocaine – FreightWaves