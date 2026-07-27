7 smuggled migrants die in sealed rail container, 11 face life sentences

Federal prosecutors charged 11 people in connection with the deaths of seven migrants inside a rail cargo container in Texas. The indictment describes a human-smuggling organization that used cargo trains to move people farther into the United States. Officials announced the charges Friday in Del Rio, Texas. Each defendant faces up to life in prison if convicted.

The indictment covers conduct from at least April 2023 through May 12. Prosecutors claim migrants or their families paid smugglers between $1,500 and $10,000. The organization allegedly moved people after crossings from Mexico. Court proceedings will determine whether prosecutors can prove those claims.

Sealed container traveled from Del Rio

According to the indictment, smugglers moved at least seven migrants from Acuña, Mexico, into Del Rio. On May 9, they brought the group near Union Pacific tracks. Prosecutors claim the group used red bolt cutters to remove a container lock. They then placed seven people inside before the train left.

The Conex container sat atop another unit and lacked ventilation or cooling. Outside temperatures ranged from 88 to 92 degrees that day, according to investigators. Officials say the door locked from outside and offered no interior release. A 14-year-old child was among those placed inside.

The train traveled east along U.S. Highway 90 toward San Antonio. Prosecutors say smugglers opened the door after its arrival and found the group in distress. They then fled, leaving one person beside railroad tracks. The train later continued south toward Laredo with six others remaining inside. Rail yard worker discovered six victims A Union Pacific rail yard worker in Laredo spotted a leg extending from the container May 10. Authorities found six deceased migrants inside. San Antonio law enforcement later located the seventh victim near railroad tracks. Four victims were Mexican nationals, while three came from Honduras. The indictment states at least one migrant texted a loved one while pleading for help. Prosecutors charged every defendant with conspiracy to transport migrants resulting in death. They also charged each person with aiding and abetting transportation resulting in death. A federal judge would set sentences after any convictions. Mayra Alejandra Huerta remains in federal custody after her May 12 arrest in Del Rio. Federal officials arrested eight additional defendants during a multiday operation across central and south Texas. Karina Garcia and Seferino Huerta-Casillas remain at large, according to DOJ. An indictment represents an accusation, and defendants remain innocent unless proven guilty. Why it matters The case shows how criminal groups can exploit rail equipment and freight routes for human smuggling. Transportation professionals should report broken seals, unauthorized access, or unusual activity near containers and rail facilities. Click here for more articles on cargo theft and freight fraud by Phil Brink. $1.5M theft ring exploited shipment tracking, insider access – FreightWaves Banana shipment from Ecuador to Europe concealed $290 million in cocaine – FreightWaves Staged truck crashes could bring 20 years in federal prison under new bill – FreightWaves