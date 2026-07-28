New Senate bill targets ‘chameleon carriers’ that reopen to escape penalties and enforcement

U.S. Sens. Todd Young, R-Ind., and Andy Kim, D-N.J., introduced legislation Tuesday targeting trucking companies that reopen under new identities. The bipartisan Safety and Accountability in Freight Enforcement Act aims to stop operators from escaping enforcement through fresh registrations. Sponsors call those businesses “chameleon carriers.” The proposal now awaits Senate committee action.

The bill focuses on companies that close after safety violations, penalties, insurance problems, or enforcement actions. Those operators can later seek another USDOT number under a different business structure. Lawmakers want FMCSA to identify those connections before approving registration applications. The measure also covers brokers, freight forwarders, and intermodal equipment providers.

The SAFE Act directs FMCSA to develop and test an automated screening tool. Agency personnel would use that system during the USDOT registration process. Final decisions would remain with FMCSA employees, not automation. Applicants could appeal an incorrect flag and receive a review after correcting their submission.

The tool would look for common ownership, managers, drivers, equipment, addresses, phone numbers, emails, and operating facilities. It would also examine insurance continuity, lapsed coverage, transferred assets, inactive USDOT numbers, and company formation dates. Those details could show whether a new applicant continues a previous operation. FMCSA could use the findings when deciding whether to approve registration.