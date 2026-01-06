Class 8 truck orders roar back, but market recovery questions remain

North American Class 8 truck orders roared back in December, jumping to their highest level in more than three years as fleets moved to lock in equipment amid easing regulatory uncertainty, according to new data from FTR Transportation Intelligence.

Preliminary net orders for Class 8 trucks and tractors totaled 42,200 units in December, up 108% month over month and 21% year over year.

The Class 8 orders are also well above the 10-year December average of roughly 29,000 units. The total marked the strongest monthly order intake since October 2022, with on-highway equipment accounting for most of the year-over-year gains, FTR said.

Despite the strong finish to the year, FTR cautioned that the broader market remains under pressure. Cumulative orders for the 2026 order season, which began in September, are still down 22% year over year, underscoring ongoing freight softness and restrained capital spending among fleets.