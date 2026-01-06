Newsletters Contact Us
NewsOEM TruckingTruckingTrucking Equipment

Class 8 truck orders roar back, but market recovery questions remain

December strength reflects deferred orders, not a full demand inflection, FTR says

Noi Mahoney
·
A sharp December rebound in Class 8 truck orders reflects regulatory relief and early NOx pre-buy dynamics, FTR Transportation Intelligence said. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • North American Class 8 truck orders surged in December to 42,200 units, marking a three-year high and significantly exceeding the 10-year average.
  • This spike was primarily driven by easing regulatory uncertainty following clearer guidance on tariffs and expected revisions to the EPA's 2027 NOx emissions rule.
  • Despite the strong December performance, analysts caution that the broader market remains under pressure due to soft freight demand, constrained fleet profitability, and reduced overall capital spending.
  • The December rebound is seen more as a release of deferred orders and an early "pre-buy" rather than a signal of a full and sustained demand recovery.
Key takeaways sponsored by SONAR
See a mistake? Contact us.

North American Class 8 truck orders roared back in December, jumping to their highest level in more than three years as fleets moved to lock in equipment amid easing regulatory uncertainty, according to new data from FTR Transportation Intelligence.

Preliminary net orders for Class 8 trucks and tractors totaled 42,200 units in December, up 108% month over month and 21% year over year.

The Class 8 orders are also well above the 10-year December average of roughly 29,000 units. The total marked the strongest monthly order intake since October 2022, with on-highway equipment accounting for most of the year-over-year gains, FTR said. 

Despite the strong finish to the year, FTR cautioned that the broader market remains under pressure. Cumulative orders for the 2026 order season, which began in September, are still down 22% year over year, underscoring ongoing freight softness and restrained capital spending among fleets. 

FTR attributed much of December’s spike to improved policy clarity following recent guidance on tariffs and emissions rules. Section 232 tariffs on Class 3-8 trucks that took effect Nov. 1 proved less severe than initially feared, while expectations that the Environmental Protection Agency will revise elements of its 2027 NOx rule helped reduce regulatory uncertainty. 

Those clarifications emerged late in the year, helping explain why orders surged in December rather than November, the firm said. 

FTR analysts warned that the rebound does not yet signal a full demand recovery.

“Despite greater policy clarity, freight demand remains soft, fleet profitability is constrained, and capital spending discipline persists amid rising costs,” Dan Moyer, senior analyst of commercial vehicles at FTR, said in a statement.

“As a result, December’s order strength likely reflects the release of deferred orders along with the early stages of a modest EPA 2027 NOx pre-buy rather than a broader demand inflection. A more durable recovery in equipment demand will require a sustained improvement in underlying economic and freight market conditions.” 

Noi Mahoney

Noi Mahoney is a Texas-based journalist who covers cross-border trade, logistics and supply chains for FreightWaves. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a degree in English in 1998. Mahoney has more than 20 years experience as a journalist, working for newspapers in Maryland and Texas. Contact nmahoney@freightwaves.com