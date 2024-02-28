Closing of Texas’ last sugar mill will affect 101 company drivers

Rio Grande Valley Sugar Growers Inc. recently announced it is closing after 51 years in business, citing dwindling water for irrigation and an ongoing dispute with Mexico over water supplies.

The closure will result in layoffs of 435 employees, including 101 company truck drivers, for the sugar-growing operation and mill based in Santa Rosa, Texas. The mill’s closure will be finalized by April 29.

“This is to advise Rio Grande Valley Sugar Growers Inc., will permanently close its plant … due to a significant downturn in business resulting directly from the excessive heat and shortage of irrigation water affecting the Rio Grande Valley,” company officials said in a notice released Wednesday by the Texas Workforce Commission.