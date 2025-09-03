Exclusive: CloudTrucks expands Road to Independence program with FleetFirst Leasing

For professional drivers, the dream of becoming an independent owner-operator has long been seen as the ultimate step toward financial freedom. But in today’s market, with equipment costs at record highs and operating expenses continuing to climb, that path has become harder to follow.
CloudTrucks, the San Francisco-based technology company helping drivers run more profitable businesses, is working to change that trajectory. Its Road to Independence program just expanded with the launch of FleetFirst Leasing LLC, a new lease-to-own provider dedicated to creating fairer and more accessible ownership opportunities.
FleetFirst is positioned as a bridge for company drivers who want to transition into ownership without facing insurmountable financial barriers. While operating independently, the company sits within the broader CloudTrucks ecosystem, ensuring stability while remaining focused solely on lease-to-own solutions. Available exclusively to CloudTrucks drivers, FleetFirst aims to give participants a transparent, straightforward path toward building their own trucking businesses.
“Too many skilled drivers remain stuck as company drivers because the path to ownership feels out of reach,” said Tobenna Arodiogbu, CEO of CloudTrucks. “FleetFirst is about changing that by giving drivers a fair, achievable way to become true owner-operators and build long-term success on their own terms.”
The expansion also strengthens the Road to Independence program’s wider support network. FleetFirst drivers will benefit from partnerships with Rush Truck Centers, which provides equipment, and Pathway Leasing, which manages leases and offers ongoing driver support.
These services are designed to ensure that drivers not only gain access to reliable trucks but also receive the continued assistance needed to sustain their operations.
FleetFirst joins HEC Leasing, which has been a founding partner in CloudTrucks’ program. HEC’s proven lease-to-own options have already enabled many drivers to take ownership of their trucks. “We’re proud to continue our partnership with CloudTrucks through the Road to Independence program,” said Mandy Morris, CPA, President of HEC Leasing. “By providing late-model tractors, in-house financing, and same-day credit approval, we’re helping more drivers — whether first-time or seasoned owner-operators — get into reliable equipment quickly and start earning from day one.”
By combining technology, financial services, and equipment access, CloudTrucks is building a stronger infrastructure to help drivers make the leap from employee to entrepreneur. The addition of FleetFirst signals not just a new option, but a more complete ecosystem designed to lower barriers to ownership and empower drivers to chart their own futures.