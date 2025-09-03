Exclusive: CloudTrucks expands Road to Independence program with FleetFirst Leasing

For professional drivers, the dream of becoming an independent owner-operator has long been seen as the ultimate step toward financial freedom. But in today’s market, with equipment costs at record highs and operating expenses continuing to climb, that path has become harder to follow.

CloudTrucks, the San Francisco-based technology company helping drivers run more profitable businesses, is working to change that trajectory. Its Road to Independence program just expanded with the launch of FleetFirst Leasing LLC, a new lease-to-own provider dedicated to creating fairer and more accessible ownership opportunities.

FleetFirst is positioned as a bridge for company drivers who want to transition into ownership without facing insurmountable financial barriers. While operating independently, the company sits within the broader CloudTrucks ecosystem, ensuring stability while remaining focused solely on lease-to-own solutions. Available exclusively to CloudTrucks drivers, FleetFirst aims to give participants a transparent, straightforward path toward building their own trucking businesses.

“Too many skilled drivers remain stuck as company drivers because the path to ownership feels out of reach,” said Tobenna Arodiogbu, CEO of CloudTrucks. “FleetFirst is about changing that by giving drivers a fair, achievable way to become true owner-operators and build long-term success on their own terms.”