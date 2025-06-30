CloudTrucks seeks exemption for its driver-hiring process

WASHINGTON — Trucking technology company CloudTrucks wants approval to use its own system for collecting background data and onboarding prospective owner-operators instead of having to use what it considers to be an outdated FMCSA process.

“To streamline hiring without compromising safety, we validate each applicant’s background through national databases … that collectively provide a more accurate and timely safety profile than the traditional employer-history process,” stated Damien Hutchins, CloudTrucks’ head of safety and compliance, in the company’s exemption application.

“We therefore seek an exemption that would allow us to substitute this modern, data-rich method for the legacy requirement that applicants list every employer for the past three and seven years.”

Granting the relief, he stated, “will let us onboard qualified drivers faster, reduce administrative burden for prior carriers, and-most importantly-enhance highway safety by relying on authoritative federal databases rather than low-return paper chases.”