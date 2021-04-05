Clubhouse is ‘the 2021 version of conference calls’

During FreightWaves’ Global Supply Chain Week, popular public speaker and businessman Gary “Vee” Vaynerchuk spoke with FreightWavesTV host Steve Ferreira on ways logistics companies can utilize social media in branding and marketing strategies. Vaynerchuk discussed organic reach — the number of unique users who have seen or interacted with your content through other users’ actions such as resharing or commenting. He explained that as platforms develop, some sites lose this type of reach.

“When platforms get mature like Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram, you don’t get [organic reach] anymore because ads take up that extra inventory of attention,” he said.

Vaynerchuk went on to describe platforms that still have high organic reach, including the social media newcomer Clubhouse.

“You should start logistics rooms tonight; it would be huge for you,” he emphasized.

What is Clubhouse?

Clubhouse is an audio chat app that is described in the iPhone App Store as a “space for casual, drop-in audio conversations — with friends and other interesting people around the world.” Currently only available to iPhone users, the app’s user onboarding strategy is reminiscent of Facebook’s early days: an invite-only approach.

While this can be frustrating for users trying to access the app, it does add a layer of validation. In a culture in which “likes” matter, Clubhouse flips this narcissistic trend and encourages users to strategize who they “nominate” to access the app. Once you are in the app, you are able to build your bio and connect social media platforms, including Instagram and Twitter.

From there, the app takes the approach of many in-person conventions. Users can create individual “clubs” based on specific industries or interests that can be run by an individual or board creating rules and guidelines, such as no political talk or no company advertising.

Individual users and clubs can also create live “rooms.” These rooms act like in-person panel discussions in which a moderator can choose who to bring up to speak while all other attendees are mute but still have the option “raise your hand” to be given permission by the moderator to join the panel and have the ability to speak.

While you can receive more nomination invites or more followers for being active on the platform, there is no “like” culture. In an audio-only environment, the way you look becomes meaningless and what you have to say can become powerful.

How to use Clubhouse

In an interview with FreightWaves, Jorie Myers, the founder of the Transportation and Logistics Club on Clubhouse, spoke on the audio-only approach.

“You don’t have a whole photo catalog to speak for you before someone can hear what you say,” he said. “It’s based off of your voice and your ability to add value and connect to people.”

Myers was introduced to the app by his wife, who turned to Clubhouse as a singer looking for a way to broaden her audience. His group is now one of the largest transportation groups on the platform and has worked with companies like OTR Capital to offer discounts and room discussions to empower his more than 8,000 club members.

“I love Jorie’s Wednesday night room and OTR’s Factor Friday,” said Grace Maher, vice president and director of operations at OTR Capital, in an email to FreightWaves. “[Factor Friday] is only a few weeks old but I think it is full of knowledge gems.”

Other industry leaders use the site to reach large audiences that are looking for free, democratized industry knowledge.

“I am a fan of Clubhouse for its educational purposes,” said Chris Jolly, the founder and Freight Coach at CJolly Freight Consulting, in an email to FreightWaves. “You can reach such a large group of people and have multiple participants all at the same time. It’s the 2021 version of conference calls.”

Many use the tool to network and crowdsource ideas for their own technology platforms. Matt Tabatabai, co-founder and COO of ZUUM Transportation Inc., explained how this platform can empower the industry in an email to FreightWaves.

“Clubhouse will be tremendous for the logistics community,” he said. “We’ve already been able to meet and collaborate with industry players, including brokers, fleet owners, drivers, dispatchers and people who are interested in transitioning into logistics and want to learn more. The platform has allowed us to connect, develop and share ideas in a uniquely human way that’s missing from traditional social media.”

Abby Hafenbredl, the director of sales at Riverside Transport Inc., shared a similar experience in a message to FreightWaves.

“[Clubhouse] is extremely supportive and there’s really no benefit to those putting out information besides helping others,” she said. “I connected with Jorie [Myers] and now I am getting him set up as a dedicated carrier.”

Since the application is available worldwide, many club leaders use it to reach out to individuals they would never get a chance to meet face-to-face. Brian Laung Aoaeh, co-founder and general partner at REFASHIOND Ventures, co-founder of The Worldwide Supply Chain Federation and a FreightWaves contributor, explained in an email how he uses Clubhouse for grassroots organization.

“As an early-stage technology investor, I am always gathering information and trying to make sense of what it means from the perspective of where one ought to be investing today,” he said. “Clubhouse has made it very easy for me to connect with people with different degrees of expertise in every area of supply chain, from different parts of the world, who I would not have encountered any other way.”

Top 5 clubs to join

FreightWaves asked a handful of executives which groups to join for an impactful experience on Clubhouse. Here are five clubs, along with a short list of honorable mentions, they believed offered the most value:

Transportation and Logistics — 8,100 members

Founder: Jorie Myers

Description: Logistics is the backbone of commerce. This group will connect transportation professionals in the hopes of exchanging ideas, opportunities, questions and lessons.

The Supply Chain Technology Collective — 4,900 members

Founder: Brian Aoaeh

Description: SCTC is an open and multidisciplinary community for anyone who is obsessively enthusiastic about supply chain management, supply chain logistics, supply chain finance, innovation, technology, startups and venture capital.

Power to the Procurement People — 4,800 members

Founder: Madison L. Mobley

Description: Club content is aimed at cultivating the relationship between buyers and sellers, inspiring multidirectional best practice sharing and exploring the role emerging technology can play to promote and/or erode diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging in the future of work.

Trucking & Freight Broker Gems – 2,100 members

Founder: A.D. Craig

Description: Trucking is the beating heart of our economy. This space is to get gems on the trucking industry, back-office operations, dispatch, freight brokering, networking and more.

Procurement Foundry Club — 1,700 members

Founder: Mike Cadieux

Description: The club covers all aspects of indirect procurement, strategic sourcing, supply chain management, vendor management, contract negotiations, sustainable sourcing, supplier diversity, digitalization, cost management, cost reductions, risk management, supply chain financing, purchasing in the private sector, commercial markets and government.

Honorable mentions:

Trucking & Compliance — 209 members

Logistics Lounge — 543 members

W.I.L. (Women In Logistics) Power — 50 members

