Consensus Forming in Trucking – What the Big Guys Are Saying About the Near Future

The heavy hitters in trucking just finished their Q3 calls, and what they’re saying is loud enough for small carriers to hear: things are messy, but there’s a glimmer of opportunity if you play tight. From the Covenant Logistics team seeing “all‑time high” contract bids, to Old Dominion Freight Line eyeballing shrinking tonnage, the message is consistent: capacity is tightening, demand is soft, and whoever controls their cost structure and freight mix will come out ahead.

Let’s walk through what each of the major players is saying, then pull out the consensus and what it means for you—the small carrier or fleet owner in the trenches.

What the Big Carriers Are Reporting

Covenant Logistics

Covenant is talking like they’ve caught wind of a turn. Their CEO says customer bids—yes, contract bids—are up 17% since August, which is usually something you see in the November‑to‑February past‑season bid cycle.

Their revenue in Q3 was about $296.9 million and EPS adjusted at $0.44.