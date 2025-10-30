First look: XPO Q3 earnings

XPO’s third-quarter results came in ahead of expectations on Thursday before the market opened. Efficiency initiatives and higher yields pushed operating income higher at the Greenwich, Connecticut-based company’s less-than-truckload segment.

XPO (NYSE: XPO) reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, 5 cents higher than consensus and the year-ago result. The adjusted EPS number excluded transaction and restructuring costs. It also excluded a previously disclosed charge of $35 million stemming from environmental and product liability claims at a truck manufacturing subsidiary of Con-way, which XPO acquired in 2015.

Consolidated revenue was up 3% y/y to $2.11 billion, which was ahead of the $2.07 billion consensus estimate.

Table: XPO’s key performance indicators

Less-than-truckload revenue increased slightly y/y to $1.26 billion as a 6% decline in tonnage per day was offset by a 6% increase in revenue per hundredweight, or yield. The tonnage decline was due to the combination of a 3.5% decline in daily shipments and a 2.7% dip in weight per shipment.