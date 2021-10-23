  • ITVI.USA
Containergeddon: How did we get here? — Navigate B2B

And where do we go now?

Friday, October 22, 2021
Less than a minute

Steve Ferreira is going back to school on this episode of Navigate B2B, welcoming Sal Mercagliano, a professor of history at Campbell University. 

They talk all about the recent history of container shipping and the recent disruptive events that will make history books. They aim to figure out just how global shipping got into the mess it is in, and if there is any historical lesson of how to untangle the knots. 

You can find more Navigate B2B episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Friday, October 22, 2021
Less than a minute
Photo of Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

