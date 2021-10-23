Containergeddon: How did we get here? — Navigate B2B

Steve Ferreira is going back to school on this episode of Navigate B2B, welcoming Sal Mercagliano, a professor of history at Campbell University.

They talk all about the recent history of container shipping and the recent disruptive events that will make history books. They aim to figure out just how global shipping got into the mess it is in, and if there is any historical lesson of how to untangle the knots.



