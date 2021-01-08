‘Containergeddon’ part 2 — Navigate B2B

Container shortages continue into new year

Ocean Audit CEO Steve Ferreira spent the end of 2020 talking about challenges across the maritime shipping industry, and one big story was the shortage of containers and massive port backlogs.

“No analyst expected ‘Containergeddon’ to extend past Q1,” but the current state of the economy shows the opposite is happening, Ferreira says in this episode of Navigate B2B.

He believes that the possibility of another stimulus check for consumers will release pent-up demand, but later than originally anticipated. Ferreira also thinks delays in vaccine rollouts will keep pushing the shift of consumer spending back to services and away from goods.

The bottom line is that container demand will only keep rising as consumers keep buying goods, and maritime rates will keep rising as well, according to Ferreira.

Ferreira welcomes Beth Granger, CEO of Beth Granger Consulting, to talk about how social networking can provide a personal edge.

Granger is a LinkedIn trainer and her goal is to help clients up their game on social media.

