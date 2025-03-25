Contoro Robotics raises $12M to scale AI-powered trailer unloading

Contoro Robotics announced Tuesday it has raised $12 million in a Series A funding round to scale its AI-powered trailer- and container-unloading robots.

According to a news release emailed to FreightWaves from the Austin, Texas-based automation technology company, Contoro’s robots use customer-specific AI models to ensure 99% success rates in unloading operations.

“Unloading trailers is one of the most physically demanding jobs in the warehouse, yet it remains largely manual,” said Mok Yun, CEO and founder of Contoro Robotics, in the release. “We’re bringing AI-powered automation that enhances reliability, safety, and efficiency – allowing warehouse teams to shift from hazardous, repetitive tasks to more strategic and value-added roles.”

Contoro’s AI-powered robots utilize a unique human-in-the-loop approach to make unloading multi-SKU, floor-loaded trailers possible despite different box sizes, shifting loads and packaging changes.



