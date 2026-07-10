Contract Rates Skyrocket: Why 50 Cents/Mile is Just the Start

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Contract rates could jump by as much as 50 cents a mile, according to Sonar data. We dive deep into why the spread between spot and contract rates is at historic highs, signaling a significant shift in the freight market. Learn how compliance crackdowns, stable diesel prices, and broad industrial recovery are driving this change, and what it means for your business’s bottom line. Don’t get caught off guard: understand the market dynamics pushing rates up by as much as 20%.

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