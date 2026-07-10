Contract Rates Skyrocket: Why 50 Cents/Mile is Just the Start

Contract rates could jump by as much as 50 cents a mile, according to Sonar data. We dive deep into why the spread between spot and contract rates is at historic highs, signaling a significant shift in the freight market. Learn how compliance crackdowns, stable diesel prices, and broad industrial recovery are driving this change, and what it means for your business’s bottom line. Don’t get caught off guard: understand the market dynamics pushing rates up by as much as 20%.
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Supply Chain AI Symposium
Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.
F3: Future of Freight Festival
Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.
Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.The Old Post • Chicago, IL Register Now
Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN Register Now