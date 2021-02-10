Control is crucial — WHAT THE TRUCK?!?

Health is something Chad Brueck, president of expedited solutions at CRST, knows is a valuable asset. He is a marathon runner, fitness enthusiast and a newly minted group fitness instructor and that discipline translates into good business practices.

Brueck handles truckload hauling of pharmaceutical products with CRST and has seen the industry shift during the COVID-19 pandemic. Brueck said CRST is focused on working with each of its clients to deliver products in the safest, most controlled way possible.

“The process is the process” for hauling vaccines and there has not been any big differences with trucks carrying the vaccine, Brueck said. “We’ve been doing this for 25 years and we’re well equipped to handle this safely and securely,” he said, citing continued use of locked trailers and escorted loads.

For the future, CRST is aiming for increased partnerships with vendors and customers to guarantee streamlined processes. With one common end goal of successful delivery, Brueck said he is always questioning: “Where are the potential failure points and how do we eliminate them?”

