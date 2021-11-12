Convoy’s F3 message is clear: #NoEmptyMiles

This week at FreightWaves’ F3 Virtual Experience, Convoy is promoting the hashtag #NoEmptyMiles. While the reduction of empty miles is a common topic of conversation for Convoy, Head of Sustainability Jennifer Wong doesn’t feel like the message is ever emphasized enough.

“It’s such a win-win-win opportunity,” said Wong. “You’re not only reducing empty miles to reduce carbon emission waste, but you can also reduce wasted dollars. You reduce wasted time and energy that truck drivers have today in their day-to-day roles.”

This year at COP26, Wong lamented the lack of attention on transportation as a focus of concern for achieving more sustainable business practices. At F3, Convoy CEO Dan Lewis joined FreightWaves CEO Craig Fuller for a fireside chat, emphasizing the importance of solving the traditional problems of freight to address waste. Recent Convoy research explored the future of freight movement with electric vehicles, as well as how that compares against addressing empty miles today.

“The reduction of empty miles will make a huge difference in the next decade compared to all of the conversation around electric trucks,” Wong said. “Businesses should also start to test strategies such as adopting electric trucks, but it shouldn’t be an either/or. You should really look at the combination of multiple strategies together for short-term and long-term impact.”

As a digital freight network, Convoy works with both shippers and carriers to keep trucks loaded. When working with shippers on certain lanes, Convoy can recommend batching shipments, and on the carrier side, drivers like to use the mobile app to book multiple jobs at a time, optimizing capacity and revenue.