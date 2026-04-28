Corman’s Broyles new chair of short line rail trade group

The American Short Line and Regional Railroad Association (ASLRRA) has announced that Justin Broyles, president and chief executive of R.J. Corman, is the new chairman of the rail trade group’s board of directors.

Broyles succeeds Matt Walsh, executive vice president of global corporate development at Genesee & Wyoming Railroad Services, who served a full three-year term.

Justin Broyles

“Matt’s strategic guidance and oversight has been invaluable, and particularly appreciated as he stepped up to fill the role of chairman sooner than planned,” said Chuck Baker, president, ASLRRA, in a release. “Under his leadership our organization has continued to deliver exceptional value to its members, and advanced issues of importance to our members in the legal, regulatory, and legislative areas. We are looking forward to working with Justin Broyles – an experienced, long-standing board member – as he steps into the chairmanship.”

Broyles was formally installed as chairman April 14, during the ASLRRA Annual Conference and Exhibition in Minneapolis.