Wabtec posts higher quarterly sales and earnings

Wabtec’s first quarter earnings rose as both of its business segments — freight and transit — reported stronger sales compared to a year ago.

“Wabtec (NYSE: WAB) delivered a strong start to 2026, with solid first quarter execution across our businesses driving double digit sales and adjusted EPS growth,” Chief Executive Rafael Santana said.

Wabtec’s operating income increased 9%, to $517 million, as revenue grew 13%, to $2.95 billion. Earnings per share, adjusted for the impact of one-time items, grew 18.9%, to $2.71.

The company’s overall results were boosted by the acquisitions of Inspection Technologies, Frauscher Sensor Technologies, and Dellner Couplers.