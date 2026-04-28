Wabtec posts higher quarterly sales and earnings

Wabtec’s first quarter earnings rose as both of its business segments — freight and transit — reported stronger sales compared to a year ago.
“Wabtec (NYSE: WAB) delivered a strong start to 2026, with solid first quarter execution across our businesses driving double digit sales and adjusted EPS growth,” Chief Executive Rafael Santana said.
Wabtec’s operating income increased 9%, to $517 million, as revenue grew 13%, to $2.95 billion. Earnings per share, adjusted for the impact of one-time items, grew 18.9%, to $2.71.
The company’s overall results were boosted by the acquisitions of Inspection Technologies, Frauscher Sensor Technologies, and Dellner Couplers.
Wabtec’s freight segment sales for the first quarter were up 11.3%. Equipment sales were up 52.5% driven by higher locomotive deliveries, while services sales were down 17.3% due to lower modernization deliveries. Digital sales were up 75.7% driven by the acquisitions of Inspection Technologies and Frauscher.
Transit segment sales for the first quarter were up 17.8% driven by the acquisition of Dellner and higher original equipment and aftermarket sales.
As of March 31, Wabtec’s 12-month backlog was $1.05 billion higher than the prior year period, while the multi-year backlog was $8.5 billion higher than a year ago.
Wabtec raised its 2026 adjusted EPS guidance range to $10.25 to $10.65, raising it 20 cents at the midpoint, or up 16.5%.
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Read more articles by Stuart Chirls here.
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