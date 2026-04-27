Railcar lessor VP elected to freight infrastructure coalition board

Membership of the Coalition for America’s Gateways and Trade Corridors (CAGTC) re-elected four to its board and added a new member from the rail industry.

CAGTC membership voted to add Wes Lujan, vice president, Government & Industry Affairs for railcar and locomotive lessor GATX Corp. (NYSE: GATX), to the board of directors for a three-year term.

Wes Lujan

“I’m honored to join the CAGTC Board at a time when our nation’s freight network has a strong opportunity to deliver greater efficiency, resilience, and sustainability,” said Lujan, in a release. “I look forward to bringing a private-sector perspective to the board while working collaboratively to advance policies and projects that strengthen multimodal connectivity, support economic growth, and enhance the long-term performance of our freight transportation system.”

The 19-member board is tasked with the development of CAGTC policy and is frequently called upon to offer guidance and perspective from their own organizations.