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Railcar lessor VP elected to freight infrastructure coalition board

Lujan of GATX newest member of CAGTC leadership

Stuart Chirls
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(Photo: CAGTC)

Membership of the Coalition for America’s Gateways and Trade Corridors (CAGTC) re-elected four to its board and added a new member from the rail industry.

CAGTC membership voted to add Wes Lujan, vice president, Government & Industry Affairs for railcar and locomotive lessor GATX Corp. (NYSE: GATX), to the board of directors for a three-year term.

Wes Lujan

“I’m honored to join the CAGTC Board at a time when our nation’s freight network has a strong opportunity to deliver greater efficiency, resilience, and sustainability,” said Lujan, in a release. “I look forward to bringing a private-sector perspective to the board while working collaboratively to advance policies and projects that strengthen multimodal connectivity, support economic growth, and enhance the long-term performance of our freight transportation system.”

The 19-member board is tasked with the development of CAGTC policy and is frequently called upon to offer guidance and perspective from their own organizations.

“It is rewarding to work alongside this distinguished group of experts from across the freight industry and across the country,” said Erin Aleman, CAGTC chair and executive director of the Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning. “As Congress develops and debates the upcoming surface transportation reauthorization, the CAGTC Board’s contributions to this process are invaluable. Our organization is uniquely positioned to help guide federal investment and policy decisions that will strengthen the nation’s supply chain for decades to come.”

Re-elected to the board for three-year terms are Kerry Cartwright, director of goods movement, Port of Los Angeles; Ryan McFarland, director of government affairs, The Northwest Seaport Alliance; Dan Pallme, assistant chief of planning and director of the Passenger Transportation, Rail, and Freight Division, Tennessee Department of Transportation; and Doug Pryor, president and chief executive, Will County (Ill.) Center for Economic Development.

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Read more articles by Stuart Chirls here.

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Stuart Chirls

Stuart Chirls is a journalist who has covered the full breadth of railroads, intermodal, container shipping, ports, supply chain and logistics for Railway Age, the Journal of Commerce and IANA. He has also staffed at S&P, McGraw-Hill, United Business Media, Advance Media, Tribune Co., The New York Times Co., and worked in supply chain with BASF, the world's largest chemical producer. Reach him at stuartchirls@firecrown.com.