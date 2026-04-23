First look: Union Pacific Q1 earnings

Union Pacific on Thursday reported adjusted net income of $1.7 billion, or $2.87 per diluted share in the first quarter, up from $1.6 billion, or $2.70 per share, in the year-ago period.

“Our safety, service, and operating momentum continued in the first quarter as we further challenged ‘what’s possible’ from our great railroad,” said Jim Vena, Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) chief executive, in a statement.”We grew reported net income 5%, increased earnings per share 6%, and improved our operating ratio. As we advance through the regulatory process to create America’s first transcontinental railroad, we have a solid foundation for another year of industry-leading results.”

UP reaffirmed high-single to low-double digit earnings growth through 2027. Its shares were up 1.54% to $253.00 in pre-market trading.

The positive results were more positive news for the rail sector, after CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) on Wednesday reported earnings growth.