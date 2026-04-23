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First look: Union Pacific Q1 earnings

Union Pacific profit increased on improved pricing, fuel surcharge revenue

Stuart Chirls
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A westbound Union Pacific manifest freight crosses Hill Avenue in Wheaton, Ill., on June 28, 2025. (Photo: Trains/David Lassen)

Union Pacific on Thursday reported adjusted net income of $1.7 billion, or $2.87 per diluted share in the first quarter, up from $1.6 billion, or $2.70 per share, in the year-ago period.

“Our safety, service, and operating momentum continued in the first quarter as we further challenged ‘what’s possible’ from our great railroad,” said Jim Vena, Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) chief executive, in a statement.”We grew reported net income 5%, increased earnings per share 6%, and improved our operating ratio. As we advance through the regulatory process to create America’s first transcontinental railroad, we have a solid foundation for another year of industry-leading results.”

UP reaffirmed high-single to low-double digit earnings growth through 2027. Its shares were up 1.54% to $253.00 in pre-market trading.

The positive results were more positive news for the rail sector, after CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) on Wednesday reported earnings growth.

The Omaha-based company expects to file an updated merger application with federal regulators in conjunction with its acquisition of Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC) on April 30. Merger costs totaled $31 million in the recent quarter.

Operating revenue came to $6.2 billion, better by 3% on core pricing gains, fuel surcharge revenue, and business mix partially offset by carload freight that was 1% lower year-on-year despite a muted economic forecast.

Freight revenue increased 4% and freight revenue excluding fuel surcharge grew 3%. 

The operating ratio, a key indicator of efficiency, improved by 20 basis points to 60.5%. Adjusted operating ratio was 59.9%, better by 80 basis points.

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Read more articles by Stuart Chirls here.

Related coverage:

CSX sees stronger first-quarter earnings as costs fall, volume rises

Intermodal rebounds in latest rail data

CSX curtails operations at its major yard in Chicago

Application process opens for federal CRISI rail grants

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Stuart Chirls

Stuart Chirls is a journalist who has covered the full breadth of railroads, intermodal, container shipping, ports, supply chain and logistics for Railway Age, the Journal of Commerce and IANA. He has also staffed at S&P, McGraw-Hill, United Business Media, Advance Media, Tribune Co., The New York Times Co., and worked in supply chain with BASF, the world's largest chemical producer. Reach him at stuartchirls@firecrown.com.