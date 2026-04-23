First look: Union Pacific Q1 earnings

Union Pacific on Thursday reported adjusted net income of $1.7 billion, or $2.87 per diluted share in the first quarter, up from $1.6 billion, or $2.70 per share, in the year-ago period.
“Our safety, service, and operating momentum continued in the first quarter as we further challenged ‘what’s possible’ from our great railroad,” said Jim Vena, Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) chief executive, in a statement.”We grew reported net income 5%, increased earnings per share 6%, and improved our operating ratio. As we advance through the regulatory process to create America’s first transcontinental railroad, we have a solid foundation for another year of industry-leading results.”
UP reaffirmed high-single to low-double digit earnings growth through 2027. Its shares were up 1.54% to $253.00 in pre-market trading.
The positive results were more positive news for the rail sector, after CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) on Wednesday reported earnings growth.
The Omaha-based company expects to file an updated merger application with federal regulators in conjunction with its acquisition of Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC) on April 30. Merger costs totaled $31 million in the recent quarter.
Operating revenue came to $6.2 billion, better by 3% on core pricing gains, fuel surcharge revenue, and business mix partially offset by carload freight that was 1% lower year-on-year despite a muted economic forecast.
Freight revenue increased 4% and freight revenue excluding fuel surcharge grew 3%.
The operating ratio, a key indicator of efficiency, improved by 20 basis points to 60.5%. Adjusted operating ratio was 59.9%, better by 80 basis points.
Subscribe to FreightWaves’ Rail e-newsletter and get the latest insights on rail freight right in your inbox.
Read more articles by Stuart Chirls here.
Related coverage:
CSX sees stronger first-quarter earnings as costs fall, volume rises
Intermodal rebounds in latest rail data
CSX curtails operations at its major yard in Chicago
Freight Fraud Symposium
Double brokering. AI deepfakes. Identity theft. Freight fraud is an existential threat to the industry. Get ahead of it.
Supply Chain AI Symposium
Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.
Future of Rail Symposium
Reshoring is rewriting freight demand. Join shippers, rail executives, and government officials to shape the next decade.
Double brokering. AI deepfakes. Identity theft. Freight fraud is an existential threat to the industry. Get ahead of it.Rock & Roll Hall of Fame • Cleveland, OH Register Now
Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.The Old Post Office • Chicago, IL Register Now
Reshoring is rewriting freight demand. Join shippers, rail executives, and government officials to shape the next decade.The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN Register Now