Application process opens for federal CRISI rail grants

Applications are now being accepted for $2.04 billion in Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements (CRISI) grants for the 2025 and 2026 fiscal years, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced Monday.
Applications are due no later than 11:59 p.m. on June 22, 2026.
The Federal Railroad Administration’s CRISI grant program has become a significant source of funding for infrastructure projects for short lines, regional railroads, and passenger rail operations, providing almost $6 billion since 2017. Full information on this year’s Notice of Funding Opportunity, including eligibility and other details,is available here.
The DOT media release says the agency will support projects that:
- — Reduce congestion
- — Jump-start ridership growth on passenger railroads
- — Improve regional railroad infrastructure
- — Develop safety programs to prevent trespassing and reduce injuries and fatalities
FRA Administrator David Fink said at last week’s American Short Line and Regional Railroad Association conference that the release of the CRISI funding notice was imminent, as well as one still to come for the Railroad Crossing Elimination program.
“I strongly encourage all eligible entries with critical needs to submit competitive applications,” Fink said, “keeping in mind that CRISI and RCE are both chronically oversubscribed. In other words, we receive applications which seek considerably more funding than Congress makes available.”
Additional background on the CRISI program is available here.
Read more articles by Stuart Chirls here.
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