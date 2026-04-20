Application process opens for federal CRISI rail grants

Applications are now being accepted for $2.04 billion in Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements (CRISI) grants for the 2025 and 2026 fiscal years, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced Monday.

Applications are due no later than 11:59 p.m. on June 22, 2026.

The Federal Railroad Administration’s CRISI grant program has become a significant source of funding for infrastructure projects for short lines, regional railroads, and passenger rail operations, providing almost $6 billion since 2017. Full information on this year’s Notice of Funding Opportunity, including eligibility and other details,is available here.

The DOT media release says the agency will support projects that: