Commodities outrun intermodal in latest rail freight data

Grain, petroleum and chemicals led a strong week for U.S. rail freight while intermodal traffic continues to limp through early 2026.
Total weekly traffic reached 500,040 carloads and intermodal units for the week ending April 11, better by 1.7% from the same week a year ago, according to data from the Association of American Railroads.
Carloads came to 228,666 units, up 5.1%, while U.S. weekly intermodal volume of 271,374 containers and trailers edged down 1.1% y/y.
Seven of 10 categories gained led by coal, 13%; petroleum and related products, 10.3%; and forest products, 8.4%.
Through the first 14 weeks of 2026, cumulative volume of 3,142,017 carloads was better by 4%, and 3,854,862 intermodal units was 0.3% lower from the previous year. Total combined traffic year-to-date 6,996,879 carloads and intermodal units, a gain of 1.6% y/y.
Year to date, seven of 10 commodity groups posted an increase including grain, 15.4%; petroleum and petroleum products, 7.9%; and chemicals, 4.1%.
Forest products, off 3.5%, and motor vehicles and parts, 0.4%, were weaker y/y.
North American rail volume for the week on 9 reporting U.S., Canadian and Mexican lines totaled 338,866 carloads, ahead by 5.3%, and 358,578 intermodal units, a 0.7% decline y/y. Total combined shipments was 697,444 carloads and intermodal units, up 2.1%. North American volume for the first 14 weeks of 2026 was 9,631,857 carloads and intermodal units, an increase of 1.8% y/y.
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Read more articles by Stuart Chirls here.
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