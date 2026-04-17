Commodities outrun intermodal in latest rail freight data

Grain, petroleum and chemicals led a strong week for U.S. rail freight while intermodal traffic continues to limp through early 2026.

Total weekly traffic reached 500,040 carloads and intermodal units for the week ending April 11, better by 1.7% from the same week a year ago, according to data from the Association of American Railroads.

Carloads came to 228,666 units, up 5.1%, while U.S. weekly intermodal volume of 271,374 containers and trailers edged down 1.1% y/y.

Seven of 10 categories gained led by coal, 13%; petroleum and related products, 10.3%; and forest products, 8.4%.