Newsletters Contact Us

NewsRailroad

Intermodal rebounds in latest rail data

Crude-by-rail surges amid Middle East conflict 

Stuart Chirls
·
(Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Freight on U.S. railroads totaled 508,303 carloads and intermodal units, up 2.5% for the week ending April 18, and pushing year-to-date traffic narrowly ahead of 2025 levels.

Total carloads came 230,749, up 3%, while intermodal volume was 277,554 containers and trailers, up 2.2% percent compared to the same week in 2025.

Eight of 10 carload commodity groups gained, posted an increase compared with the same week in 2025. Grain led gainers, up 22.9%, while petroleum and petroleum products were ahead 15.5% as the Iran war whipsawed global prices. 

Miscellaneous carloads dropped 10.1%, and coal fell 4.7%.

(Chart: AAR)

For the first 15 weeks of 2026, U.S. railroads reported cumulative volume of 3,372,766 carloads, better by 3.9%, and 4,132,416 intermodal units, a decline of 0.1% y/y. Total combined traffic was 7,505,182 carloads and intermodal units, ahead by 1.6%.

Weekly North American volume on 9 reporting U.S., Canadian and Mexican railroads totaled 339,795 carloads, up 4.7% from a year ago, and 364,495 intermodal units, an improvement of 2.9%. Total combined traffic was 704,290 carloads and intermodal units, up 3.8 percent. Year-to-date volume was 10,336,147 carloads and intermodal units, an increase of 1.9% from 2025.

Subscribe to FreightWaves’ Rail e-newsletter and get the latest insights on rail freight right in your inbox.

Read more articles by Stuart Chirls here.

Related coverage:

CSX curtails operations at its major yard in Chicago

Application process opens for federal CRISI rail grants
Commodities outrun intermodal in latest rail freight data

Shipper groups ask STB to make key UP-NS merger agreement documents public

Upcoming FreightWaves Events
Fraud & Security

Freight Fraud Symposium

Double brokering. AI deepfakes. Identity theft. Freight fraud is an existential threat to the industry. Get ahead of it.

May 20, 2026
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame • Cleveland, OH
Register Now
AI & Technology

Supply Chain AI Symposium

Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.

July 15, 2026
The Old Post Office • Chicago, IL
Register Now
Rail & Policy

Future of Rail Symposium

Reshoring is rewriting freight demand. Join shippers, rail executives, and government officials to shape the next decade.

July 28, 2026
The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN
Register Now
Fraud & Security Freight Fraud Symposium May 20 • Cleveland, OH

Double brokering. AI deepfakes. Identity theft. Freight fraud is an existential threat to the industry. Get ahead of it.

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame • Cleveland, OH Register Now
AI & Technology Supply Chain AI Symposium Jul 15 • Chicago, IL

Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.

The Old Post Office • Chicago, IL Register Now
Rail & Policy Future of Rail Symposium Jul 28 • Chattanooga, TN

Reshoring is rewriting freight demand. Join shippers, rail executives, and government officials to shape the next decade.

The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN Register Now

Stuart Chirls

Stuart Chirls is a journalist who has covered the full breadth of railroads, intermodal, container shipping, ports, supply chain and logistics for Railway Age, the Journal of Commerce and IANA. He has also staffed at S&P, McGraw-Hill, United Business Media, Advance Media, Tribune Co., The New York Times Co., and worked in supply chain with BASF, the world's largest chemical producer. Reach him at stuartchirls@firecrown.com.