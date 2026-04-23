Intermodal rebounds in latest rail data

Freight on U.S. railroads totaled 508,303 carloads and intermodal units, up 2.5% for the week ending April 18, and pushing year-to-date traffic narrowly ahead of 2025 levels.

Total carloads came 230,749, up 3%, while intermodal volume was 277,554 containers and trailers, up 2.2% percent compared to the same week in 2025.

Eight of 10 carload commodity groups gained, posted an increase compared with the same week in 2025. Grain led gainers, up 22.9%, while petroleum and petroleum products were ahead 15.5% as the Iran war whipsawed global prices.

Miscellaneous carloads dropped 10.1%, and coal fell 4.7%.