Could retail delivery fees gain traction with a Harris-Walz win?

Kamala Harris’ running mate in the 2024 presidential election recently approved a funding mechanism that charges retailers a 50-cent delivery fee to help fund road improvements in Minnesota.

The per-shipment fee, included in a transportation package Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signed into law on May 24, is applied to last-mile shipments and is separate from other taxes or charges.

Walz’s elevation to the national stage as the vice presidential nominee on the Democratic ticket could also boost the profile of the fee as a revenue generator among states for highway funding as money collected from fuel taxes for the federal Highway Trust Fund for the same purpose continues to dry up.

Minnesota’s retail delivery fee, which went into effect July 1, applies to purchases of $100 or more for delivery within the state. It exempts businesses with annual retail sales of less than $1 million from collecting the fee and gives retailers a choice of how to collect it.



