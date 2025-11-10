Court approves Yellow Corp. terminal sales totaling $10M

A federal bankruptcy court in Delaware has approved purchased agreements for six of defunct Yellow Corp.’s terminals, totaling $10.2 million.

Previous filings asked for the court’s approval on the sale of four of the locations, including an 18-door terminal in Montgomery, Alabama for $375,000. That purchase agreement listed less-than-truckload carrier ArcBest (NASDAQ: ARCB) as the buyer. Buyers of the other three locations appeared to be real estate investors.

A Friday approval order from the court referenced two other locations owned by Yellow – a 56-door service center near Scranton, Pennsylvania ($3.5 million), and a 40-door terminal in Birch Run, Michigan ($683,100). Property investors were again listed as the buyers.

A September filing showed the estate had just 11 owned terminals left to sell. Yellow operated over 325 terminals before it closed in July 2023.