Covenant Logistics Group Q1 earnings: First look

Covenant Logistics Group reported $269.4 million in total revenue during the first quarter, a 3% year-over-year decrease from the same period in 2024.

Freight revenue declined 2% year over year in the first quarter to 243.2 million, while

truckload operations decreased 1% to $188.3 million.

Chattanooga, Tennessee-based Covenant (NASDAQ: CVLG) reported adjusted earnings per share of 32 cents in the quarter, compared to 42 cents in the same year-ago quarter.



