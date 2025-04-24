Covenant Logistics predicts ‘delay’ in improved freight market

Officials at Covenant Logistics Group said uncertainty brought on by evolving U.S. trade policies could delay a long-awaited recovery to the trucking industry.

Chattanooga, Tennessee-based Covenant (NASDAQ: CVLG) reported first quarter-earnings after the market closed Wednesday. Company officials held a conference call to discuss the results with analysts on Thursday.

“Although we were expecting 2025 to be a year of recovery for the freight economy, we recognize that economic uncertainties may create a delay to an improved freight environment,” CFO Tripp Grant said during the earnings call.

Covenant Logistics posted total revenue of $269.36 million for the first quarter, a 3% year-over-year decrease from the same period in 2024 and short of Wall Street estimates of $278 million.



