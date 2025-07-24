Covenant Logistics sees potential freight market improvement in October

Covenant Logistics Group Inc. officials said a reduction in interest rates could inject momentum into home sales across the country and help revive the broader freight market.

Chattanooga, Tennessee-based Covenant (NASDAQ: CVLG) reported second-quarter earnings after the market closed Wednesday. Company officials held a conference call to discuss the results with analysts on Thursday.

“I was with housing folks yesterday … in the floor covering business, and they’re just basically waiting for interest rates to drop in the housing [market]. They think the backlog is gigantic as soon as people can afford the payments,” Covenant Chairman and CEO David R. Parker said.

“We see the battle going on in Washington with the Federal Reserve on the interest rate, and I think that is a catalyst because [President Donald Trump] will win. Whether that’s in November, October, or next March, he’s going to win that battle, and those interest rates are going to go down, and housing is going to improve.”