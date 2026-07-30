CPKC income higher as revenue sets new second-quarter record

CPKC set a second-quarter revenue record and saw its operating income rise on the strength of grain, automotive, and energy-related shipments.

“The performance, if you look at it, reflects the strength of the CPKC (NYSE: CP) franchise, the resilience of our business mix, and the continued benefits of uniquely connecting Canada, U.S., and Mexico,” Chief Executive Keith Creel told analysts and investors on the railway’s earnings call Wednesday.

Operating income increased 10%, to US$1.06 billion, as revenue grew 13%, to $3 billion. Earnings per share, adjusted for the impact of one-time items, increased 13%, to $0.91.

The railway’s operating ratio was 64.6%, a 0.9-point increase over a year ago as operating expenses increased 14%, with fuel costs up 53% for the quarter.