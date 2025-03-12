CPKC, Patriot Rail partner on new Texas transload site

Patriot Rail Co., an operator of U.S. shortline and regional freight railroads, is set to expand its transload services in Texas.
In partnership with Canadian Pacific Kansas City, Patriot Rail will establish a new multicommodity transload facility on CPKC’s network in Denton, Texas.
This strategic move aims to enhance transload services and logistics solutions for customers in the rapidly growing Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area. The facility will handle a variety of commodities, including lumber, cement, fly ash, steel and consumer appliances.
“We are excited to grow with CPKC and continue serving the cement, aggregate and lumber markets in the southwest region by expanding our operations in Texas,” said Tom Tisa, chief commercial officer of Jacksonville, Florida-based Patriot Rail, in a release.
The partnership is focused on developing solutions for companies shipping to and from Texas while supporting CPKC’s long-term growth objectives.
“We continue to leverage our strategic land holdings and invest in transloads across the network to create additional connections, improve service and provide our customers with more efficient and cost-effective transportation services,” said Coby Bullard, CPKC senior vice president of sales and marketing merchandise, energy, and business development, in the release.
Construction is scheduled to begin later this year.
Patriot Rail operates 31 shortline railroads and three excursion railroads over 1,200 miles of track in 24 states.
Subscribe to FreightWaves’ Rail e-newsletter and get the latest insights on rail freight right in your inbox.
Related coverage:
Yearly gains for US rail freight despite intermodal weakness
Improved Cumberland, Maryland, yard helps CSX reduce train starts
NS: CSX Virginia terminal railroad antitrust claims a ‘ghost story’
Deutsche Bank eyes industrial rebound, endorses these transportation stocks