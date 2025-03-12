CPKC, Patriot Rail partner on new Texas transload site

Patriot Rail Co., an operator of U.S. shortline and regional freight railroads, is set to expand its transload services in Texas.

In partnership with Canadian Pacific Kansas City, Patriot Rail will establish a new multicommodity transload facility on CPKC’s network in Denton, Texas.

This strategic move aims to enhance transload services and logistics solutions for customers in the rapidly growing Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area. The facility will handle a variety of commodities, including lumber, cement, fly ash, steel and consumer appliances.

“We are excited to grow with CPKC and continue serving the cement, aggregate and lumber markets in the southwest region by expanding our operations in Texas,” said Tom Tisa, chief commercial officer of Jacksonville, Florida-based Patriot Rail, in a release.