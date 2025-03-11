Improved Cumberland, Maryland, yard helps CSX reduce train starts

NEW YORK — CSX is moving more tonnage on fewer trains this year as part of a significant reduction in the number of road train starts.

The 10% decline in coal volume this year has contributed to the reduction, Chief Financial Officer Sean Pelkey told an investor conference Tuesday. “But there’s a significant amount of reengineering of the network,” he said. “The Cumberland Yard … has been a big driver of that.”

CSX has completed a reconfiguration of the yard in Cumberland, Maryland, that nearly doubles the flat-switching capacity of the former hump yard. This has allowed the former Baltimore & Ohio main line to handle merchandise traffic moving between the Mid-Atlantic and Midwest that had been routed the long way around via Selkirk, New York, on the former New York Central Water Level Route.

The railroad has reduced train starts by 1,000 per week, or roughly 10%, which has pushed locomotive utilization to the highest level since 2016.



