Yearly gains for US rail freight despite intermodal weakness

U.S. rail traffic for the week ending March 8 showed a notable increase in overall activity compared to the same week in 2024, even as intermodal volumes continued to slow so far this year.

Total U.S. traffic reached 497,412 carloads and intermodal units, according to the Association of American Railroads, marking a 5.4% increase from the same period in 2024. Growth was driven by increases in both carload and intermodal volumes.

Carload traffic for the week totaled 219,457, up 2.6% from the previous year. Intermodal volume saw an even more significant jump, with 277,955 containers and trailers moved, representing a 7.7% increase over 2024. Intermodal totals contrasted with weaker volumes that were off 0.5% from the prior week.

Among the commodity gainers:



