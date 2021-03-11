Creating a culture with MoLo Solutions CEO Andrew Silver – FreightWaves Insiders

On this episode of FreightWaves Insiders, Dooner catches up with MoLo Solutions CEO Andrew Silver to talk about building a culture in freight. MoLo Solutions was just included on Forbes’ list of America’s Best Startups to Work For in 2021.

Silver is a multigenerational freight broker who cut his teeth as a teenager at Coyote Logistics before joining MoLo as its CEO. Since that time business has been booming, and his employees have been thriving. On today’s show he’ll tell us how to build a freight culture on modern ideals and old-school principles.

