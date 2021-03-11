  • ITVI.USA
Creating a culture with MoLo Solutions CEO Andrew Silver – FreightWaves Insiders

Timothy Dooner Thursday, March 11, 2021
0 110

On this episode of FreightWaves Insiders, Dooner catches up with MoLo Solutions CEO Andrew Silver to talk about building a culture in freight. MoLo Solutions was just included on Forbes’ list of America’s Best Startups to Work For in 2021.

Silver is a multigenerational freight broker who cut his teeth as a teenager at Coyote Logistics before joining MoLo as its CEO. Since that time business has been booming, and his employees have been thriving. On today’s show he’ll tell us how to build a freight culture on modern ideals and old-school principles.

Dooner is currently creating new podcast, radio, video, and multimedia content for FreightWaves. He is also a TEDx speaker. Dooner, a 16-year supply chain industry veteran who has held directors positions in operations, sales, consulting, and marketing. Having worked with FedEx, Reebok, Adidas, L.L. Bean, Hasbro, Louis Vuitton, and many more high level clients across the full spectrum of the field. You can watch and listen to him on WHAT THE TRUCK?!?, FreightWaves Morning Minute, FreightWaves Insiders podcasts, and FreightWaves Radio on SiriusXM's Roaddog Trucking.

