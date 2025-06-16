Creditors claim millions as freight bankruptcy filings roll in

Creditors are claiming millions of dollars from two trucking companies and a distribution service provider after all three companies filed for bankruptcy at the start of this week.

Palatine, Illinois-based trucking company Dolche Truckload Corp. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the Northern District of Illinois on Sunday.

According to the filing obtained by FreightWaves, Dolche Truckload has up to 49 estimated creditors. The company has $1-$10 million in assets and $1-$10 million in estimated liabilities.

Top unsecured creditors are M&T Bank in Buffalo, New York, claiming $950,290, Small Business Administration in Chicago, claiming $495,000, and Daimler Truck Financial in Roanoke, Texas, claiming $121,620.



