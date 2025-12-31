Cross-border drug smugglers exploit trucking routes, ports

A series of high-profile drug seizures at U.S. and Canadian ports of entry in recent weeks underscores the growing complexity of narcotics smuggling tied to commercial freight and travel networks — from long-haul trucking corridors and marine terminals and border bridges.
Trucker finds $16M cocaine load after Indiana truck stop
The most unusual case emerged in Indiana, where a truck driver returned to his rig after stopping at a Pilot Travel Center in Whiteland to find his trailer loaded with approximately 350 pounds of cocaine, valued at an estimated $16 million, according to WSBT and other media reports.
Authorities said the driver noticed that the trailer seal had been tampered with during a routine pre-trip inspection. Inside, officers found 10 boxes that were not part of the original shipment. Investigators believe the cocaine may have been loaded while the truck was unattended, raising concerns that the driver may have been used as an unwitting “blind mule.”
No arrests have been announced, and officials said the cocaine was later destroyed due to storage limitations.
Cocaine seized at Rio Grande City cargo crossing
At the southern border, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers seized more than 41 pounds of cocaine, valued at $549,275, during an inspection of a commercial tractor at the Rio Grande City International Bridge cargo facility in Texas.
CBP officers discovered 18 packages of cocaine concealed within the vehicle. The driver was arrested by Homeland Security Investigations, and both the narcotics and truck were seized as part of an ongoing criminal probe.
Nearly 400 pounds of cocaine intercepted at Blue Water Bridge
At the U.S.–Canada border, a joint operation involving American and Canadian authorities led to the seizure of nearly 400 pounds of cocaine at the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron, Michigan — one of the busiest commercial crossings between the two countries, CBS News reported.
The investigation began after Homeland Security task force members observed two Ontario-plated tractor-trailers parked at a Michigan truck stop. One vehicle was later stopped at the bridge, where a K-9 unit alerted officers to the narcotics.
A second truck was pulled over nearby after erratic driving, further expanding the investigation. Law enforcement agencies on both sides of the border credited interagency coordination for disrupting the suspected trafficking route.
Canadian port officials seize cocaine hidden in marine container
Canadian authorities reported a separate seizure tied to global containerized trade. The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) said officers at the Tsawwassen Container Examination Facility near Vancouver intercepted nearly 58 pounds of cocaine hidden in the ceiling of a marine shipping container originating in Colombia.
CBSA said the container was declared as carrying frozen fruit but was selected for inspection with the support of detector dogs, which led officers to uncover 23 bricks of cocaine concealed within the container’s structure. The narcotics were transferred to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police for further investigation.
Criminals exploit freight export channels in major Canadian auto-theft case
Authorities in Canada also highlighted how organized crime groups use legitimate export infrastructure to move illicit goods overseas.
In a sweeping investigation known as Project CHICKADEE, the Ontario Provincial Police and CBSA dismantled a criminal network accused of exporting stolen vehicles through freight forwarding companies and container ports, recovering 306 stolen vehicles valued at approximately $25 million.
Investigators said the group relied on fraudulent shipping documentation and registered businesses to move vehicles through major ports including Montreal, Vancouver and Halifax, with shipments bound for the Middle East and West Africa.
Authorities arrested 20 people and laid more than 130 charges related to organized crime, money laundering and Customs Act violations, underscoring how trafficking networks increasingly exploit global logistics systems beyond drugs alone.
Ketamine smuggling intercepted at Philadelphia port facilities
Separately, CBP officers in Philadelphia reported intercepting six ketamine smuggling attempts originating from Europe, involving shipments concealed in items such as punching bag bases, solvent bottles and vacuum-sealed packaging, according to a news release.
The seized shipments — totaling approximately 160 pounds — arrived between late September and December and were destined for addresses in Florida and Connecticut.