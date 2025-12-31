Cross-border drug smugglers exploit trucking routes, ports

A series of high-profile drug seizures at U.S. and Canadian ports of entry in recent weeks underscores the growing complexity of narcotics smuggling tied to commercial freight and travel networks — from long-haul trucking corridors and marine terminals and border bridges.

Trucker finds $16M cocaine load after Indiana truck stop

The most unusual case emerged in Indiana, where a truck driver returned to his rig after stopping at a Pilot Travel Center in Whiteland to find his trailer loaded with approximately 350 pounds of cocaine, valued at an estimated $16 million, according to WSBT and other media reports.

Authorities said the driver noticed that the trailer seal had been tampered with during a routine pre-trip inspection. Inside, officers found 10 boxes that were not part of the original shipment. Investigators believe the cocaine may have been loaded while the truck was unattended, raising concerns that the driver may have been used as an unwitting “blind mule.”

No arrests have been announced, and officials said the cocaine was later destroyed due to storage limitations.