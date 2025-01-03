Crowley acquires Main Line, expands Pacific Northwest harbor services 

Crowley announced that it has expanded its harbor services capabilities by acquiring Main Line Inc., a vessel mooring company based in Seattle.
The Jacksonville, Florida-based provider of global land and sea logistics said Main Line will provide Crowley’s customers calling on the ports of Seattle and Tacoma, Washington, with vessel mooring and ship assist needs.
Terms were not disclosed.
Main Line employees are transitioning to Crowley as part of the asset purchase agreement.
“The addition of vessel mooring to our harbor services product offering ensures the highest levels of coordination between the critical services of vessel mooring and ship assist,” said James C. Fowler, senior vice president and general manager, Crowley Shipping, in the announcement.
