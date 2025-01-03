Watch Now


American ShipperMaritimeNews

Crowley acquires Main Line, expands Pacific Northwest harbor services 

Mooring specialist works in Seattle, Tacoma ports

Stuart Chirls
·

Crowley announced that it has expanded its harbor services capabilities by acquiring Main Line Inc., a vessel mooring company based in Seattle.

The Jacksonville, Florida-based provider of global land and sea logistics said Main Line will provide Crowley’s customers calling on the ports of Seattle and Tacoma, Washington, with vessel mooring and ship assist needs.

Terms were not disclosed.

Main Line employees are transitioning to Crowley as part of the asset purchase agreement.


“The addition of vessel mooring to our harbor services product offering ensures the highest levels of coordination between the critical services of vessel mooring and ship assist,” said James C. Fowler, senior vice president and general manager, Crowley Shipping, in the announcement.

Find more articles by Stuart Chirls here.

Related coverage:
CMA CGM delays US East Coast container surcharge


Maersk urges container pickup ahead of potential port strike

Sources: ILA, USMX to restart contract talks ahead of deadline for possible port strike

Stuart Chirls

Stuart Chirls is a journalist who has covered the full breadth of railroads, intermodal, container shipping, ports, supply chain and logistics for Railway Age, the Journal of Commerce and IANA. He has also staffed at S&P, McGraw-Hill, United Business Media, Advance Media, Tribune Co., The New York Times Co., and worked in supply chain with BASF, the world's largest chemical producer. Reach him at stuartchirls@firecrown.com.