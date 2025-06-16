Crowley recognized for industry-leading fraud prevention with CrowleySAFE

Crowley has been named a winner of the prestigious 2025 FreightWaves Fraud Fighter Awards, recognizing the company’s innovative approach to combating increasingly sophisticated freight fraud schemes. At the center of Crowley’s fraud-fighting strategy is CrowleySAFE (Crowley Strategic Anti-Fraud Ecosystem), a comprehensive, multi-layered solution designed to protect the freight ecosystem against evolving threats including double-brokering, identity theft, phishing attacks, and fictitious pickups.

According to Crowley, the most dangerous threat in today’s freight industry is “the rise of identity theft and synthetic carrier profiles. Fraudsters are no longer just exploiting weak vetting processes; they’re mimicking legitimate operations down to email signatures, websites and forged documents.” This sophisticated approach to fraud has fundamentally changed the industry landscape as these impersonations erode trust across the industry and make traditional verification methods inadequate and nearly obsolete.

Crowley’s approach to fraud prevention has undergone significant transformation over time. “Early on, we focused on blocking known offenders. Now, we take a proactive approach by looking for patterns, anomalies and cross-system inconsistencies before fraud occurs,” the company explained. This shift represents a fundamental change in philosophy, moving “from reactive gatekeeping to network-wide visibility and education, embedding fraud awareness into every department, from onboarding to claims.”

A cornerstone of this evolution has been industry collaboration. “A major driver of our evolution has been networking with other carriers, brokerage professionals and overall industry stakeholders,” Crowley wrote. “Being part of a community that openly shares insights, red flags and suspicious patterns has made a tremendous difference.”



