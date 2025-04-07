CRST Expedited settles claim it pulled job offer over criminal history

Iowa-based carrier CRST Expedited Inc. has agreed to pay $100,000 and take corrective actions to settle claims that it unlawfully rescinded a job offer based on the applicant’s criminal history, according to the California Civil Rights Department.

California’s Fair Chance Act requires employers to show a direct relationship between the duties of a job and an arrest or conviction before rejecting an otherwise qualified candidate, the department said in a news release on Thursday.

CRST, which admits no wrongdoing in the settlement, will pay $100,000 to the unnamed job candidate, train employees involved in employment decisions on the Fair Chance Act and ensure company policies comply with the law, including a provision that convictions more than 7 years old are not considered.

The California law forbids most employers from asking about criminal history before making a job offer and limits disqualifying convictions to those that have a “direct and adverse” bearing on the job. According to the Civil Rights Department, almost a third of adults in California have an arrest or conviction that can harm their ability to get a job.



