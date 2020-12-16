Sonar Logo FreightWaves Passport Logo
NewsRail

CSX offers new site in Tennessee for industrial development

Tennessee location one of 23 offered in CSX’s Select Site program

Joanna Marsh Joanna Marsh Wednesday, December 16, 2020
0 29 Less than a minute
A photograph of a CSX train passing through a forest.
CSX has selected a site in Middle Tennessee as a "select site." (Photo: Flickr/Birmingham Photographer J.g.)

CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) has another site next to its network that is available for development. 

This property is the Columbia Tennessee Rail Site. As a “select site,” the property has gone through land use considerations, and that vetting means the time for a prospective customer to construct a facility on site can be shorter.

This is the second CSX property in Tennessee. The 225-acre site at Columbia, one hour south of Nashville in Middle Tennessee, is adjacent to an industrial park and has access to the Tennessee Southern Railroad and the four-lane U.S. Highway 43. The Tennessee Southern Railroad, operated by Patriot Rail. interchanges with CSX. 

“The Columbia Tennessee Rail Site represents an outstanding development opportunity, and we’re excited to have a rail-served property of this caliber in the region,” said Tom Tisa, CSX head of business development.

CSX partners with Austin Consulting to find leads for its Select Site program. The 23 sites that are part of CSX’s Select Site program each have access to CSX’s network and are properties primed for business development because of their access to utilities, transportation infrastructure and workforce availability. More about the program can be found here.

Joanna Marsh

Joanna Marsh

Joanna is a Washington, DC-based writer covering the freight railroad industry. She has worked for Argus Media as a contributing reporter for Argus Rail Business and as a market reporter for Argus Coal Daily.

