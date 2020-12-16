CSX offers new site in Tennessee for industrial development

CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) has another site next to its network that is available for development.

This property is the Columbia Tennessee Rail Site. As a “select site,” the property has gone through land use considerations, and that vetting means the time for a prospective customer to construct a facility on site can be shorter.

This is the second CSX property in Tennessee. The 225-acre site at Columbia, one hour south of Nashville in Middle Tennessee, is adjacent to an industrial park and has access to the Tennessee Southern Railroad and the four-lane U.S. Highway 43. The Tennessee Southern Railroad, operated by Patriot Rail. interchanges with CSX.

“The Columbia Tennessee Rail Site represents an outstanding development opportunity, and we’re excited to have a rail-served property of this caliber in the region,” said Tom Tisa, CSX head of business development.

CSX partners with Austin Consulting to find leads for its Select Site program. The 23 sites that are part of CSX’s Select Site program each have access to CSX’s network and are properties primed for business development because of their access to utilities, transportation infrastructure and workforce availability. More about the program can be found here.

Subscribe to FreightWaves’ e-newsletters and get the latest insights on freight right in your inbox.

Click here for more FreightWaves articles by Joanna Marsh.

Related articles:

CSX confirms plans to acquire Pan Am Railways

CSX, A&R Logistics celebrate new plastics facility near Charleston

CSX looking to take advantage of tight truck capacity