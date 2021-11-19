CSX opens North Carolina intermodal terminal

CSX celebrated the opening of its Carolina Connector (CCX) intermodal terminal on Thursday, saying the terminal will relieve port and highway congestion and serve the regional market surrounding Raleigh, North Carolina.

Located in Rocky Mount, the terminal, which CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) considers one of the most technologically advanced in its network, will have rail-to-truck transfer capacity for domestic and international container shipments. The terminal has three wide-span, zero-emission electric cranes with a lift capacity of 110,000 containers per year. Much of the container handling will also be fully automated, with operators controlling the initial lift and final placement, CSX said.

The terminal also features CSX’s XGate technology, which the company says automates the in-gate process, streamlines traffic flows and automatically inspects loads leaving the facility.

The terminal is on 330 acres on the CSX mainline and near Interstate 95.

“CSX appreciates our partnership with the North Carolina Department of Transportation, and we thank the state for its contribution toward making this project possible,” said Nathan Goldman, CSX executive vice president and chief legal officer. “The CCX terminal is a demonstration of how CSX is creating sustainable supply chain solutions for customers by expanding our intermodal network in eastern North Carolina and connecting to the busy I-95 corridor. We are proud that this project will be a catalyst for economic growth and development in the region.”

