  • ITVI.USA
    15,124.430
    -4.870
    0%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.886
    0.010
    0.3%
  • OTRI.USA
    20.510
    0.220
    1.1%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,097.610
    4.990
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.700
    -0.080
    -2.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.520
    -0.040
    -1.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.290
    -0.030
    -2.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.650
    -0.040
    -1.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.150
    -0.080
    -3.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.200
    0.020
    0.5%
  • WAIT.USA
    138.000
    4.000
    3%
  • ITVI.USA
    15,124.430
    -4.870
    0%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.886
    0.010
    0.3%
  • OTRI.USA
    20.510
    0.220
    1.1%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,097.610
    4.990
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.700
    -0.080
    -2.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.520
    -0.040
    -1.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.290
    -0.030
    -2.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.650
    -0.040
    -1.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.150
    -0.080
    -3.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.200
    0.020
    0.5%
  • WAIT.USA
    138.000
    4.000
    3%
IntermodalNewsRail

CSX opens North Carolina intermodal terminal

Container terminal will use automation technology

Photo of Joanna Marsh Joanna MarshFriday, November 19, 2021
1 minute read
A photograph of CSX cranes at an intermodal terminal
CSX has opened a new intermodal terminal near Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo: CSX)

CSX celebrated the opening of its Carolina Connector (CCX) intermodal terminal on Thursday, saying the terminal will relieve port and highway congestion and serve the regional market surrounding Raleigh, North Carolina.

Located in Rocky Mount, the terminal, which CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) considers one of the most technologically advanced in its network, will have rail-to-truck transfer capacity for domestic and international container shipments. The terminal has three wide-span, zero-emission electric cranes with a lift capacity of 110,000 containers per year. Much of the container handling will also be fully automated, with operators controlling the initial lift and final placement, CSX said. 

The terminal also features CSX’s XGate technology, which the company says automates the in-gate process, streamlines traffic flows and automatically inspects loads leaving the facility. 

The terminal is on 330 acres on the CSX mainline and near Interstate 95.

“CSX appreciates our partnership with the North Carolina Department of Transportation, and we thank the state for its contribution toward making this project possible,” said Nathan Goldman, CSX executive vice president and chief legal officer. “The CCX terminal is a demonstration of how CSX is creating sustainable supply chain solutions for customers by expanding our intermodal network in eastern North Carolina and connecting to the busy I-95 corridor. We are proud that this project will be a catalyst for economic growth and development in the region.”

Subscribe to FreightWaves’ e-newsletters and get the latest insights on freight right in your inbox.

Click here for more FreightWaves articles by Joanna Marsh.

Tags
Photo of Joanna Marsh Joanna MarshFriday, November 19, 2021
1 minute read
Photo of Joanna Marsh

Joanna Marsh

Joanna is a Washington, DC-based writer covering the freight railroad industry. She has worked for Argus Media as a contributing reporter for Argus Rail Business and as a market reporter for Argus Coal Daily.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc

We are glad you’re enjoying the content

Sign up for a free FreightWaves account today for unlimited access to all of our latest content

By signing in for the first time, I give consent for FreightWaves to send me event updates and news. I can unsubscribe from these emails at any time. For more information please see our Privacy Policy.