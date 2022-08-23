Cummins to integrate Gatik’s autonomous driving tech into advanced powertrain

Autonomous middle-mile technology company Gatik will work with industry powerhouse Cummins to integrate Gatik’s technology with Cummins’ drive-by-wire solution.

The combined solution will be utilized on Isuzu Class 6 FTR model box trucks with the Cummins B6.7 engine. Gatik has been using the Isuzu model in its fleet, most recently adding the trucks to a pilot in Texas. In that effort, Gatik has partnered with KBX Logistics to haul product from Georgia-Pacific facilities in the area to 34 local Sam’s Club stores.

The Gatik trucks have replaced a traditional 53-foot tractor-trailer unit.

Gatik’s relationship with Isuzu predates that program, though. The companies first announced a partnership in April 2021 when Gatik said it would install its driverless technology in Isuzu’s Class 3 N-Series trucks. Cummins is an engine supplier for Isuzu as well as most other truck makers.

Under the new collaboration, Gatik will supply its autonomous vehicle technology to Cummins (NYSE: CMI) for integration with that firm’s advanced powertrain software to enable the use of drive-by-wire in autonomous vehicles.

“As we commercialize our product offerings at scale across North America, ensuring that we integrate our technology with the world’s leading Tier 1 companies is critical to meeting intensifying demand for our solution safely and quickly,” said Arjun Narang, CTO and co-founder, Gatik. “Cummins’ technological leadership in developing the world’s leading powertrains for over 100 years, and deep commitment to developing customer-centric solutions for the future of logistics mean the tangible benefits of our work together will be felt immediately across our customer base.”

Watch: Cummins’ Amy Davis discusses future power solutions

Drive-by-wire technology replaces traditional mechanical control systems, enabling the management of power to vehicle systems. It is a key component in many autonomous vehicle systems.

“Cummins powers nearly every type of application globally, so integrating our powertrain with automated driving systems like Gatik’s will allow our customers to choose the newest technologies to meet their needs,” said Michael Taylor, general manager of global powertrain integration for Cummins.

Cummins’ broad customer base, which includes nearly every major commercial vehicle manufacturer as well as traditional automakers such as Ford and Ram that produce commercial vans and stripped chassis, opens more doors for Gatik to explore vehicle partnerships with other commercial vehicle makers, the company said.

Earlier this year, Cummins announced it would develop an electric powertrain for Isuzu’s F-Series trucks.

Gatik has industry partnerships with Goodyear (NASDAQ: GT), Ryder and electric vehicle charging infrastructure company ChargePoint in addition to its Isuzu and Cummins tie-ups.

In October, Gatik announced a relationship with Ryder (NYSE: R) to provide vehicle lease and maintenance services. Gatik will outfit the vehicles with its self-driving technology that backbones its autonomous delivery as a service model. Ryder will maintain the vehicles, including calibration of its autonomous vehicle sensors and necessary pretrip and post-trip inspections.

In August, Gatik joined the AllianceTexas Mobility Innovation Zone. That program leverages a purpose-built industrial development in North Texas as a hub of supply chain innovation. The development plays host to a number of companies, including autonomous vehicle developer TuSimple, drone companies and railroads. All the companies participating in the program are involved in moving live freight.

Gatik has been running commercially deployed vehicles with Walmart (NYSE: WMT) in Arkansas and New Orleans, and with Loblaw Cos. (TSX: L) in Ontario, Canada.

Earlier this year, Gatik announced an expansion of operations to Kansas following passage of a bill that permits autonomous vehicles on Kansas roadways.

Click for more articles by Brian Straight.

