Curious pot bust jams up 2 truckers — Long-Haul Crime Log

Two Canadian truck drivers in their 20s are facing charges in North Dakota over a $4.5 million load of marijuana intercepted at the U.S.-Canada border. The latest episode of FreightWaves’ true-crime podcast, Long-Haul Crime Log, examines the case and why some aspects of it are unusual.

The drivers were arrested on April 23 after U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers discovered the marijuana while inspecting what was supposed to be a load of straw at the border in Pembina, North Dakota. The load had originated in Manitoba.

In an odd turn for a border drug case, border officers turned the truckers over to the Pembina County Sheriff’s Department to face state charges in North Dakota. This happened when state prosecutors ultimately decided to bring charges in the case, according to CBP.

Long-Haul Crime Log is looking into why this happened. Also unusual is the young age of one driver — 21, according to court records.

The episode is co-hosted by FreightWaves reporters Nate Tabak and Noi Mahoney.

Read more: 2 truckers face prosecution after $4.5M marijuana seizure at US-Canada border

