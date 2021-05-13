  • ITVI.USA
Long-Haul Crime LogNewsPodcast

Curious pot bust jams up 2 truckers — Long-Haul Crime Log

FreightWaves’ true-crime podcast looks at why this border drug bust in North Dakota isn't typical.

Nate Tabak, Border and North America Correspondent Nate Tabak, Border and North America Correspondent Follow on Twitter Thursday, May 13, 2021
0 5 1 minute read
An aerial view of the Pembina U.S.-Canada border crossing, where two truck drivers were arrested.
Two truckers were arrested the U.S. border crossing in Pembina, North Dakota after $4.5 million of marijuana was discovered. (Photo: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Two Canadian truck drivers in their 20s are facing charges in North Dakota over a $4.5 million load of marijuana intercepted at the U.S.-Canada border. The latest episode of FreightWaves’ true-crime podcast, Long-Haul Crime Log, examines the case and why some aspects of it are unusual.

The drivers were arrested on April 23 after U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers discovered the marijuana while inspecting what was supposed to be a load of straw at the border in Pembina, North Dakota. The load had originated in Manitoba. 

In an odd turn for a border drug case, border officers turned the truckers over to the Pembina County Sheriff’s Department to face state charges in North Dakota. This happened when state prosecutors ultimately decided to bring charges in the case, according to CBP. 

Long-Haul Crime Log is looking into why this happened. Also unusual is the young age of one driver — 21, according to court records.

The episode is co-hosted by FreightWaves reporters Nate Tabak and Noi Mahoney.

Read more: 2 truckers face prosecution after $4.5M marijuana seizure at US-Canada border

About the podcast

Long-Haul Crime Log is a podcast about crime in the trucking industry. Reach out at crime@freightwaves.com or find us on Twitter @LongHaulCrime.

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Nate Tabak, Border and North America Correspondent

Nate Tabak, Border and North America Correspondent

Nate Tabak is a Toronto-based journalist and producer who covers cybersecurity and cross-border trucking and logistics for FreightWaves. He spent seven years reporting stories in the Balkans and Eastern Europe as a reporter, producer and editor based in Kosovo. He previously worked at newspapers in the San Francisco Bay Area, including the San Jose Mercury News. He graduated from UC Berkeley, where he studied the history of American policing. Contact Nate at ntabak@freightwaves.com.

